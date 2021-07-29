United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Up 4.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93. 78,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,844,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after buying an additional 7,359,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 785,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 570.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 779,926 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.