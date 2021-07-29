United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

