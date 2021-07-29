United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the highest is $2.77. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $191.81. 3,117,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.23. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

