Universal Display (OLED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Universal Display has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLED stock opened at $220.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

