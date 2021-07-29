Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.870-0.970 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $624.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on UEIC. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.