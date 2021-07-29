Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,417. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.