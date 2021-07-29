UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Trading 0% Higher

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. 928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78.

UOL Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

