Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$494 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.17 million.Upwork also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,228. Upwork has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

