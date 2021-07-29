Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.48 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

UPWK stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,228. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -334.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.82. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

