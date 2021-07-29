Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.29. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 230,600 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Scotiabank raised their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities downgraded Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.49.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Participation (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

