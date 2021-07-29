US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.04 million.

ECOL stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 183,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.69. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOL. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

