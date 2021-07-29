Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Masimo were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Masimo by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $264.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.