UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.45. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 47,780 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UTStarcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of UTStarcom by 444.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of UTStarcom during the first quarter worth $52,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

