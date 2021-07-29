Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,409,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 237,635 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.