v.systems Price Tops $0.0171 on Major Exchanges (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $39.87 million and $1.02 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, v.systems has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,258,043,737 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,435,273 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

