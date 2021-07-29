Vai Market Capitalization Achieves $79.95 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $79.95 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 92,068,738 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

