Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after acquiring an additional 350,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

VVV stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.