VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1,571.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,489,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,014,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,151,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 473,226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 404,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 251,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.43. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

