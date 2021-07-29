Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.66. 29,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,650. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

