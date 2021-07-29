Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Raised by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,853. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.