Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Raised by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,615,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.84. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.831 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

