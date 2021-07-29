Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,073,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,768,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,581 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.