Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,073,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
