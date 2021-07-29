Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 143.1% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the June 30th total of 522,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
VGSH opened at $61.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
