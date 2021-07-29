Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 226,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,099,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,699,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $200.66 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.16 and a fifty-two week high of $213.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.68.

