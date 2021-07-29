Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,787,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter.

