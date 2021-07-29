Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading 11.1% Higher

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.12. 232,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,502,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The firm’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,355 shares of company stock worth $1,107,840. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 132,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 44,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vaxart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vaxart by 1,661.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.