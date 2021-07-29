Velas Hits Market Capitalization of $97.54 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $97.54 million and $3.51 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001162 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001208 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

