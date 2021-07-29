Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.81. 24,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 94,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

