Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Velodyne Lidar has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

In related news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,731,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.