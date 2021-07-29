Verasity Price Reaches $0.0109 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Verasity has a market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00217734 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,565,460 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

