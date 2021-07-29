Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the June 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 112.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VERB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Verb Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

