VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will announce sales of $293.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $299.73 million. VEREIT posted sales of $279.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

