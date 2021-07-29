VEREIT (VER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VEREIT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

