Verity & Verity LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.79. 507,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,707,598. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

