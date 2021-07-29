Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $2,154,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 118,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 267,050 shares worth $11,937,191. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

