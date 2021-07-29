Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.70. 111,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,506. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

