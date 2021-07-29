Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 4,572 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,812. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

