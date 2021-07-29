Verity & Verity LLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.93. 8,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

