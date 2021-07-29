Verity & Verity LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale upped their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.