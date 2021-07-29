Vermilion Energy (VET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET):

7/27/2021 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

7/24/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

7/15/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

VET stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $2,579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,434,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

