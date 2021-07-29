Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $32.85 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and approximately $165,329.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.46 or 0.05835873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.01351871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00354687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00123134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.57 or 0.00618813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00347860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00270601 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,102,297 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

