Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 4057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,199,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,753,000 after buying an additional 845,830 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,460,000 after buying an additional 1,159,535 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $6,667,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 172,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

