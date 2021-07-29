ViacomCBS (VIAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ViacomCBS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

