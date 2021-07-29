ViacomCBS (VIACA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIACA opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.