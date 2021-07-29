Viad (VVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Viad has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30.

VVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

