Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 18.35 and last traded at 18.32. 82,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 257,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.03.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.90.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

