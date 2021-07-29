Victory Capital (VCTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Victory Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

