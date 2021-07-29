VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.87% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $15,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $67.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

