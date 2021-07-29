Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the June 30th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,646,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Video River Networks stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Video River Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.
Video River Networks Company Profile
