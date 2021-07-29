VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $19.00 million and $1.11 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

